Former LSU WR Malik Nabers Is Out For The Season With Knee Injury

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

New York Giants top wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is LSU’s career receiving leader, will miss the rest of the season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee, a magnetic resonance imaging test (MRI) confirmed Monday, according to ESPN.

Nabers, 22, was carted off the field in the second quarter Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A second-year NFL player, Nabers was the sixth pick of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of LSU. He went up for a pass from rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart and came down clutching his right knee.

“I feel terrible,” Giants coach Brian Daboll said Sunday after the Giants (1-3) beat the Chargers (3-1), 21-18, for their first win of the season. “He’s an important piece of our team.”

The Giants feared Sunday that it was his ACL.

Nabers left the field at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with 6:12 to play before halftime. He had two catches for 20 yards and leads the Giants this season with 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns.

“You hate to see your teammate – your brother – go down like that,” said Dart, who was the 25th pick of the first round in the 2025 NFL Draft by the Giants out of Ole Miss.

Dart completed 13 of 20 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and rushed 10 times for 54 yards and a 15-yard TD in his first NFL start.

In his rookie season last year, Nabers set the NFL record for receptions by a rookie with 109 for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He signed with LSU in 2021 out of Southside High in Youngsville near Lafayette as the No. 19 wide receiver in the nation and No. 6 player in the state.

Nabers led the nation in receiving yards in 2023 for the Tigers with 1,569 on 89 catches with 14 touchdowns. He finished his three-year LSU career as the leading receiver in school history wity 3,003.