Former LSU WR Kyren Lacy Wanted On Negligent Homicide Charges After Fleeing Accident Police Say He Caused That Killed Ex-Marine

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Kyren Lacy, one of LSU’s top receivers in the 2024 season, could face up to 15 years in prison after leaving the scene of a fatal accident he allegedly caused last Dec. 17 near Thibodaux, according to a Louisiana State Police release on Friday.

Lacy, 22, led LSU as a fifth-year senior last season in average yards per reception at 14.9 and in receiving touchdowns with nine as he caught 58 passes for 866 yards. His projection as a fourth-round selection in the NFL Draft in April may be jeopardy, however.

State troopers have been in contact with Lacy and his legal representation so he can turn himself in for felony hit and run (up to 10 years in prison) and felony negligent homicide (up to five years in prison), and reckless operation of his 2023 Dodge Charger, a State Police release said Friday.

Herman Hall, a 78-year-old Thibodaux native and a former United States Marine, died at an area hospital from injuries suffered in the crash early in the afternoon on Tuesday, Dec. 17 on Louisiana Highway 20 in the Chackbay area in Lafourche Parish.

Lacy “recklessly passed multiple vehicles at a high rate of speed by crossing the center line and entering the northbound land while in a designated No Passing Zone,” the release said. “As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved right to avoid a head-on collision with (Lacy’s vehicle). Behind that pickup was a Kia Cadenza car, whose driver swerved left to avoid (Lacy). As the Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with (Lacy), it crossed the center line and collided head on with a southbound Kia Sorrento SUV,” driven by Hall.

“Following the crash, Lacy drove around the crash scene and fled south on Louisiana Highway 20 without stopping to render aid, call emergency services, or report his involvement in the crash,” State Police said.

Two others were injured in the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, the release said.

Lacy is a native of Thibodaux who graduated from Thibodaux High in 2020 and played at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2020 and ’21 before transferring to LSU. He graduated from LSU in December and opted out of the Tigers’ preparation for and did not play in the Dec. 31 Texas Bowl in Houston to focus on preparing for the NFL Draft.

LSU athletic department spokesman Zach Greenwell responded to a request from Tiger Rag for comment on Lacy Friday afternoon.

“We have no comment at this time out of respect for the legal process,” Greenwell said.