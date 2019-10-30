Former LSU women’s golfer finishes tied for a second in major pro tourney

Former LSU All-America Madelene Sagstrom had her best finish Sunday in a professional major, tying for second in the AIG Women’s Open at Carnoustie, Scotland.

Sagstrom posted rounds of 67-73-69-68 to finish 11-under par 277 at the iconic Carnoustie Golf Links.

She earned $409,135, the biggest check of her pro career, topping the $300,000 she collected when she won her LPGA title in Jan. 2020. The 2015 LSU graduate is now less than $3,000 away from $2 million in LPGA career earnings in 101 starts.

She posted the sixth top 10 finish by a former LSU golfer in an LPGA major. It is the third time for a finish of second or better. Jenny Lidback won the Du Maurier Classic in 1995 and Austin Ernst in 2018 was T2 in the Evian Championship.