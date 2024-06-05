Former LSU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith will compete at the Paris Olympics

Former LSU guard Hailey Van Lith will get a shot at her sixth gold medal at this year’s Pairs Olympics.

Van Lith is one of just four players selected to represent Team USA on its 3×3 women’s basketball team. She’s joined by Cameron Brink, Cierra Burdick and Rhyne Howard on the roster.

Van Lith is the only collegiate player on the roster. She spent the first two seasons playing for Louisville before transferring to LSU ahead of last season. But her time in purple and gold didn’t go as planned and she announced she would transfer to TCU this offseason after just one year in Baton Rouge.

She previously won gold with the U.S. national team at the FIBA 3×3 Women’s World Cup in 2023. It was her fifth gold medal since she first represented the U.S. in 2018.

The 3×3 tournaments will begin on July 30 and go through Aug. 5.