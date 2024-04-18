Former LSU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith transferring to TCU

Former LSU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith is transferring to TCU after just one season in Baton Rouge.

Van Lith announced her intention to transfer after the season ended and has finally landed on a destination. She joined Kim Mulkey’s squad from Louisville as the No. 1 transfer in the country after averaging 19.7 points per game for the Cardinals.

Van Lith never quite got back to her best at LSU and averaged 11.6 points last season before the Tigers were knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in the Elite Eight by Iowa. She was tasked with guarding Caitlin Clark in that game. Clark scored 41 points and ended LSU’s season.

Van Lith started 33 games for LSU last season as the Tigers went 31-6. TCU finished last season 21-12 and is returning its top scorer Sedona Prince. The Horned Frogs have also added Miami transfer Haley Cavinder this offseason.