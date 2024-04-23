Former LSU women’s basketball player Hailey Van Lith says she hasn’t committed to TCU

Former LSU women’s basketball guard Hailey Van Lith told the Associated Press that she has not made a final decision on her where she will transfer despite reports that she had committed to TCU.

“I did take a visit to TCU and am very interested in them,” Van Lith said, “but I took visits to other schools and was very interested in them too. I haven’t made an official commitment, but I’m very close. The ink has not touched the paper for any school.”

It was originally reported that Van Lith would be joining the Horned Frogs last week to feature alongside transfer Haley Cavinder, but Van Lith is still weighing her options.

This upcoming season will be her final year of college basketball after spending three years at Louisville before transferring to LSU last season. She averaged 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Tigers as she tried to adjust to a new position.

She announced her decision to transfer shortly after LSU was bounced from the NCAA tournament in the Elite Eight by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes.