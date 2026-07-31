Former LSU Women’s Basketball All-American Traded To WNBA Expansion Team

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU women’s basketball star Aneesah Morrow has been traded to one of the WNBA’s two new teams, the Toronto Tempo. The 23-year-old forward was drafted seventh overall by the Connecticut Sun last year and heads to Toronto in exchange for the rights to overseas veteran forward Maria “Masha” Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick.

Breaking: The Toronto Tempo have acquired Aneesah Morrow from the Connecticut Sun in exchange for the rights to Maria Kliundikova and a 2028 second-round pick. pic.twitter.com/HYtIGQCm4f — ESPN (@espn) July 31, 2026

Morrow is averaging 11.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and a steal on 23.2 minutes a game this season while shooting 42.1% from the floor. Through 20 games with the Sun this year, she had nine starts and recorded nine double-doubles. She is coming off of back-to-back 21-point performances Tuesday and Thursday, matching her season high.

The Tempo joined the league as an expansion team along with the Portland Fire this season. Their 11-18 record ranks fifth in the eight-team Eastern Conference, eight games back from the first place Indiana Fever.

The Tempo have struggled defensively and on the glass. They allow the second most points per game in the league at 93.6 a night, and their 31.1 rebounds a game ranks third-to-last. Leading rebounder, forward Isabelle Harrison, averages just 6.4 per game.

Morrow should have the opportunity to make an impact right away on a young team.

At LSU, Morrow was a 2025 first-team All-American and earned first-team All-SEC honors in both of her seasons as a Lady Tiger. She transferred to LSU for her junior year from DePaul. As a senior, she led the team with 18.7 points per game and the nation with 13.5 rebounds per game and 30 double-doubles.

Morrow has one more guaranteed year left on her rookie deal after this season with a team option in 2028.