Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte arrested for computer fraud, underaged gambling

Former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish jail Thursday, the Louisiana State Police announced.

The 21-year-old Boutte, a native of New Iberia, who spent the 2023 season with the New England Patriots, was arrested on one felony count of computer fraud, and one count of gaming prohibited by persons under 21.

According to LSP, between April 6, 2022 to May 7, 2023, the underaged Boutte placed 8,900 bets on college football under an alias to bypass the state’s legal age requirement to place sports wagers. He also placed at least six bets on LSU football games.

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University,” LSU said in a statement. “Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”

Boutte started in 10 of 11 games in 2022, missing two games for the birth of his son and an injury. It was later discovered he was suspended for one game by the NCAA for receiving impermissible benefits from an autograph session in the summer of 2021 along with teammate Maason Smith before the NCAA approved the usage of Name, Image and Likness.

He indicated that he would return for the 2023 season before reversing his field and declaring for the ’23 NFL Draft before the team’s Citrus Bowl game. For the season, he had 48 receptions for 538 yards and two touchdowns, having relinquished the role as the team’s No. 1 receiver to Malik Nabers.

Boutte was drafted in the sixth round by the New England Patriots. He appeared in five games and made two catches on seven targets for 19 yards.

The five-star recruit from Westgate High made the leap to LSU a successful one with 45 catches for 735 yards and five touchdowns, earning Freshman All-America status from FWAA and a spot on the All-SEC Freshman team. He capped his first season in ’20 with an SEC record 308 yards (on 14 catches and three TDs) against Ole Miss.

Boutte was leading the nation’s in receiving touchdowns (9) at this time of a season-ending ankle injury. He had 38 catches for 509 yards.

He concluded his career with 131 catches for 1,782 yards and 16 touchdowns.

LSP said the investigation was still ongoing and that additional charges could take place.