Former LSU Wide Receiver Justin Jefferson Made NFL History On Christmas Day

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson got a record breaking Christmas present on Thursday in the Minnesota Vikings’ 23-10 win over the Detroit Lions on Christmas Day.

On the Vikings’ last offensive drive of the day, Jefferson hauled in a 10-yard pass from rookie quarterback Max Brosmer. The catch lifted Jefferson’s career total receiving yards to 8,379 – surpassing former Viking and Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ 8,375 total after his first six years in the league.

That makes Jefferson the new record holder for most receiving yards for a receiver through his first six

seasons in the NFL.

“It definitely feels good,” Jefferson, who won a national championship with the Tigers in the 2019 season, said in the postgame press conference. “It’s always a dream to compete against the best to ever do it, a Hall of Famer, especially one of the faces of this franchise, so it’s great.”

After catching four passes for 30 yards against the Lions, the St. Rose native now has 76 catches for 947 yards this season with two touchdowns. Jefferson is 53 yards away from having his sixth consecutive season of 1,000 or more yards receiving yards in a season.

In 2022, Jefferson was named the Associated Press’ NFL Offensive Player of the Year after catching 128 passes for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns. He is a four-time Pro-Bowler (2020, 2021, 2022, 2024) and is a two-time first team team All-Pro (2022, 2024).

In his time with LSU (2017-2020), Jefferson caught 165 passes for 2,415 yards and 24 touchdowns.