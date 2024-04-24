Former LSU wide receiver announces transfer to another Louisiana school

Former LSU wide receiver Khai Prean is staying in Louisiana.

Prean entered the transfer portal after redshirting his freshman season and has now committed to join Tulane. Prean came to LSU as a three-star prospect out of St. James High School. He was the No. 408 overall player in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

He caught a 64-yard touchdown pass from Colin Hurley during LSU’s spring game, but he was unlikely to see much time for LSU this season due to how deep its wide receiver position is.

Kyren Lacy, Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton, Kyle Parker, CJ Daniels and Zavion Thomas all sat in front of him in the depth chart and have been battling for playing time this spring.

Former LSU edge rusher Jaxon Howard has also announced where he intends to transfer. Howard will be returning to his home state of Minnesota to play for the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Howard was a four-star prospect and the No. 1 player out of Minnesota before coming to LSU.

LSU has had eight players enter the transfer portal during the spring window. The deadline to enter the portal is on April 30.