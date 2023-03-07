Former LSU track and field standout Kimberly Duncan honored with 2023 SEC Women’s Legends class

LSU track & field legend Kimberlyn Duncan was honored last week as the Tigers’ 2023 SEC Women’s Legend during the LSU-Georgia quarterfinal game in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img title="Tiger Bait" style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=928473&oid=28183&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="Tiger Bait" width="300" height="250"/></a>

Duncan became one of the most decorated sprinters collegiate history during her career at LSU from 2010-13. She was a winner of The Bowerman as the premier athlete in the sport in 2012.

Duncan ended her career as a seven-time NCAA event champion, 12-time SEC event champion, 14-time All-American, and an All-SEC performer.

She owns the distinction of being the only sprinter in collegiate history – male or female – to sweep NCAA Indoor and Outdoor titles in the 200-meter dash in three-straight seasons with her performance from 2011-13. She’s also the only six-time NCAA 200-meter champion in the history of collegiate track and field.

The Katy, Texas, native went on to compete at two IAAF World championships and was a gold medalist and silver medalist (twice) in the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships during her illustrious professional career.