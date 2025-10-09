Former LSU Tight End Doug Moreau to be Honored During South Carolina Game

Doug Moreau, an All-America tight end for LSU in 1965 who later went on to spend 52 seasons as part of football radio and television broadcasts for the Tigers, will be honored on Saturday night for his distinguished career with the program.

Moreau will be recognized on the field during the first quarter of Saturday’s game against South Carolina.

Moreau spent four years with the Tigers from 1962-65, serving as a tight end, receiver and kicker for the Tigers. He was a three-time letterwinner, earning first-team All-SEC honors in 1964 followed by first-team All-America recognition in 1965. He helped LSU to a 13-0 win over Syracuse in the 1965 Sugar Bowl and a 14-7 victory over Arkansas in the 1966 Cotton Bowl.

In 1964, he kicked 13 field goals, an NCAA record at the time, and accounted for 73 of LSU’s 115 regular season points.

In the 1965 Sugar Bowl against Syracuse, Moreau caught a 57-yard touchdown and later kicked the game-winning 28-yard field goal with under four minutes to go. He was named the Sugar Bowl’s Most Outstanding Player for his performance in the win.

Following his career at LSU, Moreau spent four seasons (1966-69) with the Miami Dolphins, finishing his career with 73 receptions for 926 yards and six touchdowns. He started 28 games at tight end for the Dolphins during that span.

Moreau joined the broadcast team for LSU football in 1972, first serving as a radio sideline reporter from 1972-81. He joined the TigerVision broadcast in 1982 handling analyst duties for the first-of-its kind network for six seasons. Moreau returned to the radio booth as an analyst in 1988, a position held he through the 2023 season.

Moreau was on the radio call for LSU three national championships and five SEC titles. He worked alongside three “Voices of the Tigers” in John Ferguson (1972-82), Jim Hawthorne (1988-2015) and Chris Blair (2016-23) during his career in the radio booth.

Outside of football, Moreau earned his Juris Doctor degree from the LSU Law School in 1973 and served in various roles for East Baton Rouge Parish including Baton Rouge Parish City Judge (1978-79), 19th Judicial District Court Judge (1979-90) and District Attorney from the 19th Judicial District (1991-2009). He retired as DA in 2009.

Moreau was enshrined into the LSU Athletics Hall of Fame in 1976.