Former LSU tennis star Neal Skupski qualifies for the Paris Olympics

LSU athletics now has nine former athletes at the Paris Olympics after former tennis player Neal Skupski qualified for the Great Britain team.

Skupski is a part of the seven-member British squad heading to Paris next month and will partner with Joe Salisbury in men’s doubles. This will be his second consecutive Olympics appearance. He went out in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics.

Skupski has been a great run since the Tokyo Olympics. He’s reached No. 1 in the world with his doubles partner Wesley Koolhof and has claimed three Grand Slam titled. He won the Wimbledon doubles titles in 2021 and 2022 and the Wimbledon men’s doubles title in 2023.

The Olympics tennis tournament will go from July 27 to Aug. 4. The men’s double bronze medal match is Aug. 2, and the gold match is Aug. 3.

Skupski joins eight other Tigers in Paris. Mondo Duplantis, Hailey Van Lith, Kristen Nuss, Taryn Kloth, Aleah Finnegan, Maggie Mac Neil, Jere Hribar and Jovan Lekic are the other LSU athletes in attendance.