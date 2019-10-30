Former LSU tennis standout wins a men’s doubles Olympic bronze medal

Former LSU tennis star Michael Venus is now the first Tiger tennis player ever to win an Olympic medal.

Venus and his partner Marcus Daniell won a bronze medal in Olympic men’s doubles Friday for New Zealand, beating Americans Austin Krajicek and Tennys Sandgren 7-6, 6-2 at the Ariake Tennis Centre in the Tokyo Summer Games.

It is the first Olympic tennis medal for New Zealand since 1912.

Venus, who also competed in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, played for LSU from 2006-09. In 2009, he was named the Louisiana Player of the Year, SEC Player of the Year, First-Team All-SEC, and was an ITA Singles & Doubles All-American.