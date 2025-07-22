Former LSU Superstar Tyrann Mathieu Retires From Saints Just As Training Camp To Open

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Honey Badger has entered hibernation … for good, from football that is.

Tyrann Mathieu, one of the greatest defensive backs in LSU history who lived up to his nickname the Honey Badger with gusto for his ferocious and hyper play, retired from the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday after 12 years in the NFL.

The Saints’ training camp is scheduled to open Wednesday in Metairie.

Tyrann Mathieu has announced his retirement from the @NFL 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QgjgYAnOUu — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) July 22, 2025

“I hope I made you proud out there, Mathieu, 33, said on Instagram at mathieu-era. “This isn’t goodbye – it’s just the next chapter. Much love, always … Tyrann.”

LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu won the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2011 as the nations No 1 defensive player In this game against Arkansas that season he made 8 solo tackles forced 2 fumbles and recovered a fumble in his first start at safety And here he returned a punt 92 yards for a TD in a 41 17 win at Tiger Stadium in the regular season finale Tiger Rag file photo

Mathieu had probably the greatest season by an LSU defender in history as a sophomore in 2011 when the true ball hawk led the nation in forced fumbles with six and finished fourth in fumble recoveries with five. He also finished second in the Southeastern Conference and fourth in the nation in punt returns with a 15.6-yard average and two touchdowns, even though he did not begin returning punts until late in the season. Mathieu led LSU with 76 tackles that season and had 7.5 for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Of the many impressive things Tyrann Mathieu accomplished in his remarkable career, perhaps the most impressive was this….



In a game of giants and goliaths, he missed 16 games in 12 seasons — at 5-9, 190 pounds. At safety. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) July 22, 2025

A consensus first team All-American at cornerback and a first team All-American at kick returner in ’11, Mathieu was the first LSU invitee to the Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York City since running back Charles Alexander in 1977. He finished fifth in the voting.

Mathieu was kicked off LSU’s team before the 2012 season for repeated failed drug tests for marijuana and sat out that year after considering a transfer to McNeese State. A possible first round pick had he remained at LSU, he instead went in the third round to Arizona in 2013, but played like a first rounder throughout his career. He made All-Pro in 2014 with Arizona and in 2019 and ’20 with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he helped win Super Bowl LIV in the 2019 season.

Mathieu made the 2010s All-Decade team and finished his third season in New Orleans in 2024 at No. 2 among active players in career interceptions with 36.

“One of the greatest to ever do it,” Saints linebacker Demario Davis said on Twitter. “Grateful for all of our moments together! Thank you. You truly blessed my life just being around you dawg! Keep going.”