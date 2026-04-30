Former LSU Stars Turning Heads Early In WNBA

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

It may only be the preseason, but Kim Mulkey’s former Tigers are already turning heads across the WNBA.

Three LSU standouts delivered impressive performances in their respective preseason games on Wednesday night, headlined by a dominant showing from Aneesah Morrow. The 6-foot-1 forward scored a team-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting. She also added seven rebounds, three steals and a block in just 23 minutes off the bench to help the Connecticut Sun secure an 83-78 win over the Toronto Tempo.

Aneesah Morrow tonight 🔥



• 21 points

• 7 rebounds

• 3 steals

• 2 blocks

• 7/10 FG

• 23 minutes played pic.twitter.com/T5enrI5gSu — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 30, 2026

Morrow is coming off a productive rookie season, averaging 7.7 points and 6.9 rebounds in 41 games. After a strong offseason that included a scoring surge in the Unrivaled Basketball League, she’s expected to take on a larger role this year.

Flau’jae Johnson, the No. 8 overall pick in this year’s draft, continued her strong start in her second preseason outing. After posting 12 points in her debut, Johnson erupted for 20 points on 5-of-12 shooting in just 18 minutes, helping the Seattle Storm to a 91-81 win over the Portland Fire. She also contributed three rebounds, an assist and a steal.

Flau’jae Johnson tonight 🔥



• 20 points

• 3 rebounds

• 19 minutes played pic.twitter.com/vgxjr7c5Ak — Women’s Hoops Network (@WomensHoops_USA) April 30, 2026

While many rookies need time to adjust to the WNBA, Johnson has looked comfortable from the start. She finishes the preseason averaging 16.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game, showing she is more than just a rotation piece and has already established herself as a potential catalyst for Seattle as a rookie.

Last night, Angel Reese made her debut with the Atlanta Dream against her former team, the Chicago Sky. Reese recorded eight points, along with seven rebounds, two assists and three steals in just 13 minutes in Atlanta’s 87-78 win.

Angel Reese in preseason return to Chicago as a member of the Dream:



8 PTS

7 REB

2 AST

3 BLK

13 MINpic.twitter.com/q5E3Nbvuk1 — Underdog WNBA (@UnderdogWNBA) April 30, 2026

Now in a new situation, Reese joins a Dream team that finished third in the league last season and is aiming to make a postseason push.

LSU’s former players are already producing in the WNBA which is a clear reflection of the work done during their time in Baton Rouge under Mulkey and her staff.