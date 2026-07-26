Former LSU Star Ryan Clark Tackles ESPN (Entire Spin Network) Over His Departure

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU and NFL defensive back Ryan Clark was one of several studio analysts at ESPN let go last week as the network continues with a string of layoffs that have been going on for several years. But the New Orleans area native gave his side to his departure after 12 years at the iconic sports entity.

Initial reports had Clark being fired while on air last week. Some have said that Clark was not fired, rather he resigned.

“Let me put this to bed,” Clark said on The Pivot podcast that he co-hosts on Friday. “I wasn’t laid off. I was fired.”

He also said he “was the best analyst in the world.”

Clark’s time at ESPN was filled with controversy and several apologies by himself for comments, and in recent years he said he tried to avoid that through meetings with top executives.

“I am the best analyst in the world”



Who in your echo chamber telling you this?



“I couldn’t be too black”



After you Inject race or political views into nearly every segment including this one



Unlike Karl Ravech and a few others that were fired, RC brought this on himself. https://t.co/S0R6SlKnTM pic.twitter.com/JrjQb7AEPP — Zach Von Rosenberg (@ZVR09) July 24, 2026

“What makes me a little bit sad about myself is I did adjust who I was to try to keep my job,” he said. “I couldn’t have no beef (he says he was told). I couldn’t respond to disrespect. I knew, for lack of a better word, I couldn’t be too black. What makes me sad is even in trying to adjust to beiing more of what certain people wanted, they still fired me.”

OutKick.com/FOX News’ Dan Zaksheske was one of the first on the story and was a guest on Tiger Rag Radio last week.

Clark, who played safety at LSU from 1998-2001 out of Shaw High School, began working at ESPN as an analyst in 2015 shortly after he retired from the NFL following the 2014 season with Washington. He played for the New York Giants in 2002-03 after signing as an undrafted free agent. After two seasons with Washington in 2004 and ’05, he had his best years at Pittsburgh from 2006-13. He was part of the Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIIII championship team in the 2008 season and made the Pro Bowl in 2011.

Appreciate it, @ClayTravis.



Ryan Clark just confirmed our reporting: @OutKick’s call forced ESPN to accelerate its timeline, tell Clark during NFL Live, and rush the story to its buddy Marchand before we could publish. https://t.co/aIQ3NqJBXV https://t.co/HcMPil84AD — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) July 24, 2026

“They’re using layoffs as a cover and a camouflage for what they already intended on doing,” Clark said. “But there was no cause for it. So because there was no cause for it you couldn’t just fire me, so you had to wait until the layoffs so you could camouflage it and veil it.”

Among the other ESPN talent let go last week were Karl Ravech after 33 years, Charles Davis, Tom Pelissero and Cam Newton.

Linda Cohn decries ESPN for ‘buffoonery’ in handling layoffs https://t.co/a6IjFpiVAP — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 25, 2026

On The Pivot, which is co-hosted by former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder, Clark was asked if there was anything he wishes he could change about his time at ESPN.

“It depends on when you ask me,” Clark said and got emotional. “Like when I see people in public, and they tell me they’re proud of me. They’re proud of the way I represent the community. I wouldn’t change anything because that means the world to me. When I go home, and this kid (Clark) from the West Bank is so accepted in New Orleans now. Like, I wouldn’t change that. Never. All I ever wanted is to be accepted and wanted. I wouldn’t change that.”