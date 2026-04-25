Former LSU Star Pitcher Kade Anderson Trending Toward Minor League Call-Up

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU baseball fans might not get the opportunity to watch their team in the postseason this summer, but they may be able to relive last year’s championship through former star pitcher Kade Anderson.

The No. 3 overall pick this past summer was nearly unstoppable for the Tigers last season, and he is still turning heads – now at the professional level. Since being drafted, Anderson has proven why he is one of the top prospects in baseball. He began his professional career with the Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers and has been a force to be reckoned with.

Through four starts and 18.2 innings pitched, Anderson has a 0.48 ERA. He has allowed just one run on nine hits while striking out 30 and walking only four.

Kade Anderson's first four pro starts:

18.2 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 30 K. https://t.co/9pMCism6I6 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) April 25, 2026

In his latest start with the Travelers on Friday, he shut down the Corpus Christi Hooks. In 4.2 innings of work, Anderson allowed just one hit and struck out nine without issuing a walk. Of his 59 pitches, 39 were strikes. His outing was cut short due to a rain delay.

Kade Anderson in tonight’s start:



4.2 IP | 1 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 8 SO#Mariners pic.twitter.com/CzlQbxcQ0j — Milb Central (@milb_central) April 25, 2026

If Anderson continues to dominate at this level, there is no doubt he will make his debut with the Mariners at some point this season – similar to Paul Skenes’ rapid rise in his 2024 rookie season. Skenes made seven starts in Triple-A before being called up to the Pirates, and while it may take a bit longer for Anderson, a promotion to Triple-A appears inevitable.