Former LSU Star Naz Reid Traded From Minnesota To Charlotte

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Charlotte Hornets traded star point guard LaMelo Ball and guard Josh Green to the Minnesota Timberwolves for veteran power forward and former LSU Tiger Naz Reid, in additon to a 2033 unprotected first-round draft pick, first-round pick swaps in 2028, ’29 and ’30 and three future second-round picks (2029, ’32 and ’33) on Thursday.

Ball was the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The trade cannot be approved by the NBA until July 6.

Reid, 26, has spent all seven of his NBA seasons with the Timberwolves after one season with LSU in 2018-19. He averaged 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds a game in leading the Tigers under coach Will Wade to their first Southeastern Conference regular season title at 16-2 since the 2008-09 season.

An undrafted free agent in 2019, the 6-foot-11 Reid has steadily become a top offensive player with a good outside shot while a presence inside at Minnesota. He has also become a fan favorite.

Despite a shoulder injury last season, Reid averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds last season at Minnesota. He has averaged double figure points the last four seasons and 6.0 rebounds or more the last two seasons.

A native of Asbury Park, New Jersey, Reid was named the top professional player from a state school last month at the annual Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches (LABC) banquet at the Baton Rouge Marriott. Reid has won that award three times in the last four years.