Former LSU star linebacker Barkevious Mingo released by Falcons after arrest

Atlanta Falcons and former LSU linebacker Barkevious Mingo was released late Saturday night by the Falcons after he arrested Thursday by Arlington, Texas police and charged with “indecency with a child, sexual contact,” according to court records and law enforcement officials.

The charge is a second-degree felony. If Mingo is convicted, the charge can carry up to a 20-year prison sentence in Texas. Mingo turned himself in after consultation with his attorney. He posted $25,000 bond and was released the next morning.

“Mr. Mingo is the victim of false claim, and we believe this is motivated by money or some other ulterior motive,” Mingo’s attorney Lukas Garcia told TMZ Sports on Saturday. “We are confident when the truth comes to light, my client will be fully exonerated.”

A first round pick for the Cleveland Browns in 2013 at No. 6 overall, Mingo has played for seven NFL teams. He won a Super Bowl ring in 2016 as a special teams player for the New England Patriots. Last season in 16 games (three starts) playing for the Chicago Bears, Mingo had 35 tackles (three for loss), three pass breakups and 2.5 sacks.

This past March, Mingo signed a one-year contract worth $1,250,000 with the Falcons, including a $175,000 signing bonus and $1,100,000 in guaranteed money.

In three seasons at LSU from 2010 to 2013, former West Monroe (La.) High star Mingo was one of the most dominant pass rushing defensive ends in school history. He had 119 career tackles (60 solo), 29 tackles for loss, 15 sacks, 27 quarterback hurries and 11 pass breakups in 40 games.