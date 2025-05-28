Former LSU Star Greg Brooks Jr.’s Lawsuit Vs. LSU And Hospital Gets Favorable Ruling By Judge

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Disabled former LSU football player Greg Brooks Jr. and his legal team can proceed with the medical negligence claims against LSU head athletic trainer Owen Stanley and other LSU medical personnel in a lawsuit against LSU, because of a judge’s ruling on Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

GREG BROOKS JR. AND HIS FATHER GIVE HEART WRENCHING INTERVIEW WITH RYAN CLARK

Brooks, a star safety for the Tigers in the 2022 season and team captain, sued LSU athletic trainers and team doctors last October for repeatedly misdiagnosing his cancerous brain tumor as Vertigo in August of 2023, thus delaying the necessary surgery on it until Sept. 14 as the cancer likely grew.

GREG BROOKS JR. CLAIMS GROSS MEDICAL NEGLIGENCE IN VERY DETAILED LAWSUIT

Brooks is also suing Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge, alleging that Lake surgeon Brandon Graynor was not qualified for the surgery, or at least the best option, and should not have been credentialed for the surgery by the hospital. Graynor removed most of the tumor, but caused irreparable harm, the lawsuit states as Brooks continues to battle paralysis and speech problems.

Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts of the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish ruled in favor of Brooks Jr.’s attorneys being able to present their claims of gross medical negligence against LSU’s medical staff without those claims first having to go through and be approved for trial by a medical review panel. The legal representation for Brooks Jr. can now begin the discovery phase of evidence and information gathering of their trial preparation.

FORMER LSU FOOTBALL PLAYER SUING LSU APPEARS ON GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Brooks’ attorneys can also move forward without medical review panel approval with their claims of negligent credentialing of Dr. Graynor for the Brooks’ surgery by Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. Judge Foxworth-Roberts ruled that the negligent credentialing claims do not fall within the medical review panel’s reach.

“The court did an excellent job, was very patient, and was very well prepared in making the rulings that we get to continue,” Brooks Jr.’s attorney Jeff Rosenblum of Memphis told WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge. “Greg Brooks Jr. will continue going forward, and we’ll get his day in court.”

The various and numerous malpractice claims in the lawsuit against Graynor and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital will be subject to approval by the medical review panel.