Former LSU star Angel Reese made her WNBA debut. Here’s how she did

Former LSU star Angel Reese made her WNBA debut last night and showed a glimpse of her potential despite a sluggish start.

Reese went scoreless in the first quarter, including going 0-for-4 from the free throw line, but bounced back to finish with 12 points eight rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes. Her effort wasn’t enough though as the Sky fell 87-79 to the Dallas Wings.

Reese didn’t male her first field goal of the game until the third quarter after going 0-for-3 in the first half and her only point came from the charity stripe. She went on to score 11 second-half points to keep her streak of scoring 10 or more points in a game alive into her professional career.

She did find herself in foul trouble in the fourth, but she still managed six points and kept from recording her sixth fall in the final quarter.

Official WNBA Debut

Official Starting 5 Debut

12 PTS

8 REBS

1 AST

1 STL



Cheers, @Reese10Angel 👏🏾#skytown | @CFLCruises pic.twitter.com/fY6ecqLJvc — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 16, 2024

Her early-game struggles were not too dissimilar from those of the No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark. Clark also struggled in her debut in the first half but bounced back to finish with 20 points. She shot 33.3% from the field and Reese shot 35.7% from the field.

Unlike Clark though, turnovers weren’t as big of a problem for Reese. Reese isn’t the primary ballhandler, but she still limited her turnovers to two compared to 10 from Clark.

Reese’s next game will come against the Wings again this Saturday. The game will start at 7 p.m.