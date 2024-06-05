Former LSU star Angel Reese ejected from WNBA game after receiving two technical fouls

Former LSU star Angel Reese was ejected from a game against the New York Liberty on Tuesday after receiving two technical fouls.

Reese received her fifth personal foul late in the fourth quarter and then was given two technicals from the same official, Charles Watson. She appeared to say something to Watson and then waved her hand. The Sky went on to lose to the Liberty 88-75.

Reese ended the game with her second career double-double after putting up 13 points on 25% shooting and 10 rebounds before being tossed. She added another five offensive rebounds, a stat she leads the league in. She also recorded the first block of her career.

“I tried to get an explanation. I did not,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said. “I don’t know to this moment what has happened.”

The WNBA pool report said that Reese received the fouls for “disrespectfully” speaking to the official and then waiving her hand “in resentment to the call.”

Reese was never ejected from a game at LSU, though she did foul out in her final game as a Tiger in a 94-87 loss to Iowa. She received two technical fouls in her final season in college. One came in February for jawing with Texas A&M players in an 81-58 win.

She also received an intentional foul against her future teammate Kamilla Cardoso in the SEC Championship game. She was originally assessed a common foul before it was upgraded to an intentional foul as LSU fell to the Gamecocks 79-72.

She was fined $400 for the fouls. For the first three technical fouls of the season, the WNBA fines players $200 per foul. The fines come in addition to a $1,000 fine she received last weekend for not making herself available for the media.