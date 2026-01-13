Former LSU Star Alex Bregman Already Bringing Winning Vibes To Chicagoland

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Just as the Chicago Bears were coming back from a 21-6 fourth quarter deficit in Chicago’s Soldier Field to beat Green Bay, 31-27, in a Wild Card playoff Saturday night, former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman was finalizing a new deal with the Chicago Cubs, who play seven miles due north on Lake Michigan.

“Da Bears,” Bregman posted on Instagram.

“Proud,” Bregman’s wife Reagan posted on Instagram as she toasted a margarita from an undisclosed restaurant location with Alex, an Albuquerque, New Mexico, native.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls were beating Dallas, 125-107, six miles from Wrigley at the United Center, and the Chicago Blackhawks would win, 3-0, at Nashville.

“That’s the Chicago Way,” as Sean Connery said in “The Untouchables.”

Bregman, 31 and a 10-year Major League Baseball veteran third baseman, had plenty to toast about as the newest member of “Da Cubs.” The former two-time World Series champion and two-time All-Star Houston Astro (2016-24) agreed to leave the Boston Red Sox Saturday to become a Cub at $175 million over five years.

He hit .273 with 18 home runs and 62 RBIs in his lone season with the Red Sox and made his third All-Star team in 2025 despite playing in a career-low 114 games after missing all of June with a quadriceps injury. The Red Sox offered $165 million over five years, but would not give Bregman the no-trade clause he wanted and deferred payments. Chicago gave him the no-trade promise and $70 million in deferred payments. The Cubs nearly got Bregman last year as well.

“It is interesting that you never do a deal on a Tuesday afternoon at three o’clock with everyone in the office,” Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins told MLB Network Radio on Sunday. It always feels like it’s a Saturday night, always feels like it’s your anniversary or some holiday, or something going on in the city as it relates to the other sports teams.”

Bregman may be just what the Cubs need as the luster of their 2016 World Series title is getting rusty. There were losing seasons in 2021 and ’22 with so-so 83-79 season in 2023 and ’24 before a 92-70 second place finish in the National League Central last season. Bregman is known for his strong locker room presence and as a leader on and off the field.

“Look, we’re adding to our team,” Hawkins said. “We’re looking to continue to put ourselves in position to play deep into October. Adding premium players is certainly a good way to do that.”