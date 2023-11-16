Former LSU standout Sha’Carri Richardson selected USATF Female Athlete of Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Former national champion sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson of LSU was named the 2023 Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year the USATF announced Thursday.

The Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year award, presented since 1981, is the highest of USATF’s accolades for women. The winner is a combination of fan and media voting.

Richardson will be honored at the 2023 USATF Night of Legens on Dec. 2 in Orlando, Florida. She will be joined by Noah Lyles who was named the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year for the second year in a row.

Richardson, 23, had 12 wind-legal sub-11 times in the 100 through the ’23 season, capped off by a time of 10.65 seconds to take gold at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest and move her to fifth on the world all-time performer list. She won the Diamond League 100 meters and captured the USATF Nike women’s 100 crown in 10.82.

She became the first American woman to win gold in the 100 and bronze in the 200 at the World Athletics Championships since Carmelita Jeter in 2011. She also anchored the U.S. women’s 4×100 to gold with a world-leading time of 41.03 seconds.