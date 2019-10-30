Former LSU soccer star Chapman earns second career spot on Canada’s Olympic team

Former LSU soccer player Allysha Chapman was named to Canada’s Olympic roster on Wednesday morning, marking her second Olympic appearance for her home country. She appeared for Canada in the 2016 at the Rio Olympics.

Chapman was a member of the first Canadian Olympic team to capture back-to-back medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics as Canada secured bronze. She’s also represented Canada at two FIFA World Cups.

Chapman owns 79 career appearances for Canada while earning starts in 62 of those matches on the backline as a defender. She currently plays with the Houston Dash in the National Women’s Soccer League and helped them win the Challenge Cup Title in July of 2020.

Chapman was regarded as the most decorated defensive player in the history of LSU’s soccer program during her career (2009-11). She was a three-time All-Southeastern Conference performer, including consecutive appearances on the first team, and left the program as one of five players to ever earn such a distinction.

She was the first player ever selected SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2011 and was also a three-time All-South Regional selection (first team in 2011) by the National Soccer Coaches Association.

Chapman started in 66 of 67 games in three year, helping LSU to the SEC Western Division title and two trips to the NCAA tournament (2009, 2011).

Canada will play their first game of the Olympics on July 21 as they face the host country, Japan. Two more group play matches will occur on July 24 (vs. Chile) and July 27 (vs. Great Britain) before elimination play begins. A total of eight out of the 12 teams competing at the Olympics will advance to the quarterfinals.