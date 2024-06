Former LSU baseball player Austen Roellig has announced his new home after entering the transfer portal in early June.

Roellig is heading to Utah after redshirting during his one season at LSU. He was rated the No. 11 shortstop in California and the No. 37 overall player in the state before coming to LSU. He posted a .357 career batting average over four seasons at Etiwanda High School.

Roellig never appeared in a game at LSU.