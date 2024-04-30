Former LSU safety announces he will transfer to Cal after one season in Baton Rouge

Former LSU safety Ryan Yaites announced he will transfer to Cal on Monday.

Yaites, a former four-star, was the No. 21 safety in the Class of 2023. He originally committed to LSU over Texas Tech, Cal and Michigan.

He appeared in 13 games his freshman season at LSU where he mostly played as a backup safety and on special teams. He recorded 16 tackles and one pass breakup.

He was likely to be a backup again if he had stayed at LSU behind Jardin Gilbert and Sage Ryan with Major Burns playing Blake Baker’s new STAR position.

Yaites is listed as the No. 64 overall player in the transfer portal by Rivals. He’ll join several newcomers in the Cal secondary and look to compete for the starting safety job as Cal tries to navigate just its second season in the ACC.