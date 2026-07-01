Former LSU Running Back Richard Murphy Charged With Vehicular Homicide And DUI For Crash That Killed 2

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU running back Richard Murphy, who played on the 2007 national championship team and received the coveted No. 18 jersey in 2010 for his perseverance in coming back from an injury, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday on two felony counts of vehicular homicide and a felony count of driving while intoxicated, according to Baton Rouge Police.

Vehicular homicide in Louisiana carries a prison sentence of five to 30 years, if convicted.

Murphy, 39, of Rayville, was driving at 58 mph and twice the posted speed limit on Main Street in Baton Rouge on the afternoon of June 14 when he hit the passenge side of another vehicle near Interstate-110, killing Robert Tarver, 95, and Tarver’s daughter-in-law Carla Tarver, 70, according to police.

LSU EX-RUNNING BACK RICHARD MURPHY INVOLVED IN CRASH

Police video shows Murphy running a red light just before impact at the intersection of Main and 9th Street and a previous red light.

“It’s very senseless to get behind the wheel of a vehicle and operate it when you’re intoxicated with Uber and Lyft rides (available),” Baton Rouge Police Corporal Saundra Watts told WAFB Channel 9 in Baton Rouge.

Former NFL and LSU running back Richard Murphy is charged with vehicular homicide and reckless driving after a crash that killed 94-year-old Robert Tarver and 69-year-old Carla Tarver. https://t.co/pq1YJ2R7O9 pic.twitter.com/CiAhdHuhCF — WAFB (@WAFB) June 30, 2026

Murphy was also charged with reckless operation of a vehicle, disobeying traffic signals and operating a vehicle with a suspended license and without insurance.

Murphy signed with LSU in 2006 out of Rayville High School as one of the state’s top prospects before being red-shirted. In 2007, he rushed 35 times for 230 yards in 14 games with two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 74 yards as LSU won the national championship. Murphy caught 10 passes for 92 yards in 2008 and rushed 44 times for 186 yards in 13 games.

Going into his fifth-year senior season year in 2010, he was given the prestigious “No. 18” jersey, an honor given each year since 2004 to an LSU player who best exemplifies character and leadership. Murphy got the award because of the hard work and commitment he displayed in coming back from a knee injury suffered in 2009 when he missed all but two games. Murphy started for the first time in his career in 2010, playing 11 games with two starts and gaining 85 yards on 25 carries with 10 catches for 44 yards.

He played in the NFL in 2011 as an undrafted free agent and in 2012 for the Jacksonville Jaguars.