Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow returns to practice for Bengals after wrist surgery

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is back on the practice field and throwing again after having wrist surgery last season.

Burrow missed the last seven games of the season after tearing a ligament in his throwing wrist in a game against the Ravens on Nov. 16. He returned to the field this week as the Bengals start to their OTA practices.

“I felt good the last couple of days,” Burrow said. “I don’t ever know how it’s going to feel until I wake up the next morning, but I was encouraged by the last couple of days for sure.”

Burrow is medically cleared for everything except contact drills. He said he’ll likely start contact drills next month, but there’s “no rush” to get back to full contact with the season still a long way out.