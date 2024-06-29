Former LSU quarterback fired as coach, faces lawsuit over $74,000 check

Former LSU quarterback JaMarcus Russell was fired as a volunteer assistant coach at Williamson High School and is facing a lawsuit accusing him of taking a $74,000 check meant as a donation to the school.

A local business owner said he wrote the check after Russell approached him asking for a donation to help the Williamson football team purchase weight room equipment. The school said it never received the check and Russell allegedly deposited it and withdrew $55,000 of it.

Russell was a quarterback at Williamson in Mobile, Alabama before going to college at LSU. He threw for 6,625 yards and 52 touchdowns in three years as a Tiger before being taken No. 1 overall in the 2007 NFL Draft.

Russell’s NFL career didn’t work out though, and he started just 25 games for the Raiders over three seasons. He is considered to be one of the biggest draft busts in NFL history and ended his career with a 52.1% completion rate, 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.