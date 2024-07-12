Former LSU QB Jayden Daniels wins ESPY as Best Male Collegiate Athlete – No surprise!

Jayden Daniels, the former LSU star and Heisman-winning quarterback, won the ESPY award for the country’s best male collegiate athlete at the 2024 ESPYs. ​

The other three nominees for the award were former Purdue basketball player Zach Edey, Clemson soccer star Ousmane Sylla, and Notre Dame lacrosse player Pat Kavanaugh. ​

Haleigh Bryant, the LSU gymnast who led the Tigers to its first national championship in program history, was nominated for two awards at the ESPYs: best female college athlete and top breakthrough athlete. ​

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU women’s basketball star and rapper, performed a snippet of her new song at the ESPYs. ​

Olivia Dunne, the extremely popular LSU gymnast with nearly $4 million in annual NIL, presented an award alongside Jayden Daniels and Lil Wayne at the ESPYs. ​

Daniels, who was selected with the No. 2 overall pick of April’s NFL draft, will soon begin his rookie season with the Washington Commanders. On Tuesday, he was named the Roy Kramer Southeastern Conference Male Athlete of the Year.