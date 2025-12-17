Former LSU QB Colin Hurley Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal Is Not A Surprise

December 17, 2025 Tiger Rag News Services LSU Football News 0
Collin Hurley and Brian Kelly, LSU
Quarterback Colin Hurley signed with LSU in December of 2023 with then-LSU coach Brian Kelly after committing in 2022. (LSU photo).

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Colin Hurley is planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to everyone and as a surprise to no one.

LSU players can enter the portal now through Dec. 20 instead of having to wait until the next general window from Jan. 2-26, because the Tigers are amid a coaching change with Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss on Nov. 30 to be LSU’s coach, replacing Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26.

Kelly signed Hurley out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2023, as the No. 22 quarterback in the nation and No. 42 player in Florida by 247sports.com. He reclassified and was a freshman in 2024, but did not play and was red-shirted.

Hurley got into a car accident near LSU last January 16 and missed spring practice. He returned to the team in August, but did not play in 2025 as the third team quarterback behind starter Garrett Nussmeier and backup transfer Michael Van Buren.

He left the team after Kelly was fired and replaced by interim coach Frank Wilson. Hurley did not make the trip for the Nov. 8 game at Alabama, which was Wilson’s first as temporary head coach. And Hurley was not expected to return under Kiffin, who is likely to sign one or two experienced starting quarterbacks via the portal.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

–Sophomore QB/RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

LSU PLAYERS PLANNING ON ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt Freshman QB Collin Hurley

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


thirty nine + = forty two
Powered by MathCaptcha