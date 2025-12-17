Former LSU QB Colin Hurley Expected To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal Is Not A Surprise

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU redshirt freshman quarterback Colin Hurley is planning on entering the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to everyone and as a surprise to no one.

Apparently, Lane Kiffin is returning Junior Varsity football to LSU – at its satellite campus … AKA Ole Miss. Column:https://t.co/TCLs6ivaRq — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 17, 2025

LSU players can enter the portal now through Dec. 20 instead of having to wait until the next general window from Jan. 2-26, because the Tigers are amid a coaching change with Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss on Nov. 30 to be LSU’s coach, replacing Brian Kelly, who was fired on Oct. 26.

I don’t care what anyone has to say about this man. The impact he had on my life is something that can never be taken away from me. He loved me each and everyday. He cared for me endlessly through my best days and my worst.

I love you Coach forever. pic.twitter.com/VuOkJuswrJ — ColinHurley (@ColinHurley) October 28, 2025

Kelly signed Hurley out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida, in 2023, as the No. 22 quarterback in the nation and No. 42 player in Florida by 247sports.com. He reclassified and was a freshman in 2024, but did not play and was red-shirted.

Hurley got into a car accident near LSU last January 16 and missed spring practice. He returned to the team in August, but did not play in 2025 as the third team quarterback behind starter Garrett Nussmeier and backup transfer Michael Van Buren.

Bryce Underwood is not the only Franchise QB out there that Lane Kiffin may go after should they enter the portal. And one very good one already has:https://t.co/kxrpOW3f7D — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) December 13, 2025

He left the team after Kelly was fired and replaced by interim coach Frank Wilson. Hurley did not make the trip for the Nov. 8 game at Alabama, which was Wilson’s first as temporary head coach. And Hurley was not expected to return under Kiffin, who is likely to sign one or two experienced starting quarterbacks via the portal.

LSU PLAYERS ENTERED IN TRANSFER PORTAL

– Junior RB Kaleb Jackson

–Sophomore QB/RB Ju’Juan Johnson

– Sophomore DT Ahmad Breaux

– Junior CB Ashton Stamps

– Redshirt freshman WR Jelani Watkins

– Redshirt freshman WR Kylan Billiot

LSU PLAYERS PLANNING ON ENTERING TRANSFER PORTAL

– Redshirt Freshman QB Collin Hurley

– Redshirt freshman CB Wallace Foster IV

– Redshirt sophomore DT Sydir Mitchell

NOTE: Players who enter the portal can later take their name out and remain at their most recent school, if accepted back by the head coach.