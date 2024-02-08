Former LSU point guard Alexis Morris signs with the Harlem Globetrotters

Alexis Morris, a member LSU women’s basketball’s national championship winning squad, has signed with the Harlem Globetrotters, according to Reed Darcy of The Advocate.

Morris will debut for the Globetrotters on Feb. 9. She is one of six women who will tour with the Globetrotters and the Washington Generals this year. She will have the nickname “The Show.”

Morris was drafted with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft by the Connecticut Sun but was released after just a month on the team. She played overseas in Turkey and France after being cut.

“I’m excited to join the Harlem Globetrotters and want to thank the leadership team for giving me an opportunity to grow my personal and professional career while playing the game I love,” Morris said. “There is a lot to learn from my coaches and teammates and I’m excited to highlight the level of basketball and entertainment of the organization. ‘The Show’ is now a part of the growing legacy of Harlem Globetrotters basketball.”

The Globetrotters claim that Morris is the first player to turn down professional basketball offers to join the team since Connie Hawkins did in the 1960s.

She will be on the Globetrotters for the domestic leg of their tour and is scheduled to make five stops in Louisiana cities.

She averaged 15.4 points pers game and 4.1 assists per game in her final season with LSU playing point guard. She scored 20 or more points in three straight games to end the NCAA Tournament to help win LSU its first national championship. She scored 21 points and added nine assists against Iowa in the championship game.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have a storied history of signing some of the world’s most accomplished and coveted talent; Wilt Chamberlain, Connie Hawkins, “Curley” Neal, Lou Dunbar, Lynette Woodard and now, Alexis Morris,” Keith Dawkins, the President of Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, said. “As the global basketball landscape continues to evolve the Globetrotters are well positioned to offer unparalleled opportunities for professional basketball players looking to develop, and showcase, their amazing skills, make a positive impact in the community, while also benefitting from the plethora of business opportunities that our brand has to offer them. It’s an opportunity unlike any in sports. Signing Alexis reflects our commitment to pursuing the best ballers from around the world.”