Former LSU player Malik Nabers bought his mom a house after signing his rookie contract

Former LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers has made his first big purchase after signing his rookie contract, but it wasn’t for himself.

Nabers bought his mother a house after being taken at No. 6 overall by the New York Giants. He said taking care of his mom was his top priority during a press conference after the Giants’ rookie minicamp.

“It was very important,” he said. “That was the most important thing in my life, I would say, is having her have her own house and feel comfortable and not having to worry about bills to pay. And know that her little boy did it for her.”

Nabers finished his LSU career as the all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. He went over 1,500 yards and caught 14 touchdowns in his final college season to earn his top-10 selections in the NFL draft. He said that football saved his live and was what he wanted to do with his life.

“It was the only thing that I felt like I could do with my life,” Nabers said. “It was the only thing that I felt like when I looked on what I wanted to do in the future, it was the only thing I had plans to do. So it saved me and my family’s life. It put my mom in a house that she wants, it changed my life forever. So I’m happy to be here.”

Nabers said his mother has been supportive of him throughout his journey to the NFL.

“As a mother she’s always going to protect me from anything that comes my way, but it’s an understanding that I’m doing it,” Nabers said. “It’s my life that’s going forward. And this football thing, I chose to do it and I know everything I like about football. They’re just watching from the back. So she just supportive, she’s just going to support me in any way possible and she’s just happy for me, proud of me.”