Former LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd signs with the Yankees

July 28, 2024 Tiger Rag News Services Baseball 0
Thatcher Hurd PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

The New York Yankees have made a major acquisition in the form of former LSU pitcher Thatcher Hurd.

With the 89th pick in the MLB draft, the Yankees have signed Hurd for a reported $837,400, just under his slot value of $838,900.

The promising young pitcher has shown flashes of greatness but has yet to fully harness his potential. However, with the resources and coaching staff of the legendary Yankees program, Hurd could reach new heights in his professional career. He will begin his journey in the minor leagues, starting possibly at rookie ball and working his way up to joining the Big Apple’s team.

