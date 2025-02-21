One of LSU’s finest, former pitcher Ronnie Rantz, joins Tiger Rag Radio and discusses LSU coach Jay Johnson’s 2025 Tigers. What he sees and what he likes most. With Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne. TigerRag.com.
Related Articles
Can LSU Baseball beat No. 1 Texas A&M at the Box this weekend? LSU legend Todd Walker: “Possibly!”
LSU’s Jay Johnson confirms four Division I transfers for 2023 roster
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson announced Friday the additions of four Division I transfers who will join the Tigers for the 2023 season. LSU signed Vanderbilt right-handed pitcher Christian Little of Vanderbilt, third baseman Tommy […]
Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill talks No. 2 LSU baseball | Tommy White’s back and ready to roar
TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast hosted by Camryn Conner with Tiger Rag Assistant Editor Will Nickel talking Tommy “Tanks” White plus Louisiana Radio Network News and Sports Director Jeff Palermo and Tiger Rag Editor Todd Horne talk […]
Be the first to comment