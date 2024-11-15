Former LSU Pitcher Paul Skenes Named 2024 First- Team All-MLB

Former LSU All-American right-hander Paul Skenes has been voted 2024 First-Team All-MLB by fans and a panel of experts.

The sixth annual All-MLB Team honors the best players from the 2024 season. The team was chosen through a process in which 50% of the vote came from fans and 50% from an expert panel.

The All-MLB Team is split into a First and Second Team, with each featuring one selection at catcher, first base, second base, shortstop, third base and DH, as well as three outfielders (regardless of specific outfield position), five starting pitchers and two relievers. Voters were asked to consider only performance during the regular season when casting their ballots.

Below is the profile on Skenes from MLB.com in its announcement of the All-MLB Team:

The 22-year-old Skenes burst onto the scene after making his MLB debut on May 11 — less than one year after being selected first overall by the Pirates in the 2023 Draft. The righty not only lived up to his massive expectations, but somehow exceeded them en route to going 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 23 starts. Skenes racked up 170 strikeouts in 133 innings and was also the first rookie pitcher to start the All-Star Game since 1995 (Hideo Nomo).

Skenes is also a finalist for the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year and for the 2024 Cy Young Award. The Baseball Writers’ Association of America will announce the Rookie of the Year winners on Monday, and the Cy Young Award winners on Wednesday.