Former LSU Pitcher Gage Jump Expected To Be Called Up By Oakland A’s

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

The Major League Baseball team formerly known as the Oakland Athletics are expected to call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to their team that currently plays its home games in Sacramento, California, with a planned move to Las Vegas in 2028.

Jump, who played at LSU in the 2024 season and was 6-2 with a 3.47 ERA, was the 73rd selection in the 2024 MLB Draft by Oakland. The club began referring to itself only as the Athletics last year. Jump, 23, is considered one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in baseball. He has been clocked at 97 mph on his fastball with Triple-A Las Vegas and has 56 strikeouits in 38 innings.

At LSU, Jump struck out 101 with 22 walks in the 2024 season in 83 innings and limited batters to a .218 average. A native of Aliso, California, which is an hour south of Los Angeles, Jump transferred to the Tigers after playing in 2022 and ’23 at UCLA. The A’s are 27-27 on the season and have one of the worst strikeout pitching staffs in baseball.

Jump was ranked No. 42 in ESPN’s preseason rankings of MLB prospects.

Down the stretch of the 2024 season at LSU, Jump was one of the Tigers’ best pitchers. He beat Missouri on April 19 and Auburn on April 26 with 20 strikeouts and one walk in 14 innings combined and allowed just one run and five hits in picking up the two victories.

Jump was the losing pitcher in relief when the Tigers fell, 4-3, in 10 innings to host North Carolina in the NCAA Regional championship game. Had LSU won, it would have hosted the Super Regional the next week. Jump allowed three hits and one earned run with two walks and three strikeouts in two innings.