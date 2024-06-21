Former LSU pitcher Cam Johnson commits to another SEC school

June 21, 2024 Will Nickel Baseball 0
LSU freshman pitcher Cam Johnson had six strikeouts in his two innings of relief in his team's fall scrimmage against UL-Lafayette at Alex Box Stadium. PHOTO BY: LSU athletics

Former LSU pitcher Cam Johnson has committed to Oklahoma ahead of next season after he entered the transfer portal earlier this offseason.

The highly touted lefty appeared in 13 games as a freshman and posted a 12.00 ERA in nine innings pitched. He threw 13 strikeouts while walking 16 batters as he struggled to find the zone throughout the season.

He was the No. 11 overall prospect before coming to LSU and the No. 2 left-handed pitcher in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to Perfect Game. He had a 6-0 record his senior year of high school and recorded a 0.78 ERA, but it never translated to college ball.

Johnson will have a chance to play his former school next season as LSU and Oklahoma will meet in Norman for the first ever SEC matchup between the two programs.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

