Former LSU Pitcher Anthony Eyanson Traded By Red Sox With 3 Others To Orioles For Catcher Adley Rutschman

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU pitcher Anthony Eyanson got the call Monday.

He has had an exceptional summer, but he’s not going to the Big Leagues just yet. Eyanson, 21, was traded from the Boston Red Sox organization to the Baltimore Orioles before the trade deadline at 5 p.m. Monday.

Eyanson, who was 12-2 with a team-best 3.00 ERA and 152 strikeouts in 108 innings during the Tigers’ 2025 national championship season, is 4-0 with a 1.69 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 48 innings for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs in Maine. He is expected to join the Orioles’ Double-A team in Bowie, Maryland, called the Chesapeake Baysox and will likely have a chance to make the Orioles’ big club next spring.

Orioles will reportedly receive RHP Anthony Eyanson (No. 49 overall prospect), RHP Kyson Witherspoon, OF Enddy Azocar, and catcher Carlos Narváez from Red Sox in return for Adley Rutschman, per MLB's @Feinsand.



(MLB x @CohnReznick) https://t.co/bdsTOhir3b pic.twitter.com/EBerdvfnsw — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2026

A third round pick by Boston last summer as the No. 87 overall pick, Eyanson was traded with three other players for three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman, according to multiple reports. Other minor league players in the deal going to the Orioles are outfielder Enddy Azocar and right-handed pitcher Kyson Witherspoon. Baltimore is also getting catcher Carlos Narvaez, who was with the Red Sox big club.

Rutschman, the first pick of the 2019 MLB Draft by Baltimore out of Oregon State, is hitting .251 this season with eight home runs and 47 RBIs, but he is on the injured list with a wrist ailment. After reaching the Big Leagues in 2022, Rutschman made the All-Star game in 2023, ’24 and this season. Boston is also getting catcher Jake Rogers and cash in the trade.

Eyanson, a native of Long Beach, California, signed with LSU before the 2025 season via the portal after two seasons at California-San Diego. He was the No. 2 starter for the Tigers in 2025 behind ace Kade Anderson, who went 12-1 with a 3.18 ERA. Anderson led the nation in strikeouts with 180, while Eyanson was third with 152.

Anderson, 22, was the third pick of the first round of the MLB Draft by Seattle last summer and is 9-1 with a 1.20 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 82 and a third innings for the Double-A Arkansas Travelers in Little Rock this summer. Anderson, who went to St. Paul’s High in Covington, has a chance to be called up to the Mariners this month or in September.

FORMER TIGER JOSH SMITH TRADED

Texas Rangers infielder Josh Smith, who played at LSU from 2017-19, was also traded on Monday to Toronto with right-handed pitcher Josh Stephan for left-handed pitcher Adam Macko. Smith, who went to Catholic High in Baton Rouge, was on the Tigers’ World Series team in 2017. He won a World Series title with the Rangers in 2023.