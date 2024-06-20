Former LSU pitcher announces his new transfer destination

Former LSU pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his transfer destination.

The right-handed pitcher will head to Dallas Baptist University, he announced on Wednesday. Bucknam appeared in eight games for LSU last season and had a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

Thankful for this new chapter. The lord has been faithful to me and my family during this process! Time to get to work.

@DBU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/5z8Aml0bpE — Micah Bucknam (@BucknamMicah) June 19, 2024

He appeared in eight games in the season prior and posted an 11.57 ERA in seven innings pitched as a freshman.

Bucknam is one of six pitchers that the Tigers have lost to the portal. Javen Coleman, Sam Dutton, Nic Bronzini, Cam Johnson and Aiden Moffett are all pitchers that the Tigers are losing this offseason.