Former LSU pitcher announces his new transfer destination

June 20, 2024 Will Nickel Baseball, Baseball Recruiting, Recruiting 0
Sophomore pitcher Micah Bucknam announced his new home on Wednesday. PHOTO BY: LSU Athletics

Former LSU pitcher Micah Bucknam has announced his transfer destination.

The right-handed pitcher will head to Dallas Baptist University, he announced on Wednesday. Bucknam appeared in eight games for LSU last season and had a 7.00 ERA with 10 strikeouts in nine innings pitched.

He appeared in eight games in the season prior and posted an 11.57 ERA in seven innings pitched as a freshman.

Bucknam is one of six pitchers that the Tigers have lost to the portal. Javen Coleman, Sam Dutton, Nic Bronzini, Cam Johnson and Aiden Moffett are all pitchers that the Tigers are losing this offseason.

author avatar
Will Nickel
See Full Bio

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


six × = 18