Former LSU, NFL Running Back Richard Murphy Involved In Crash That Killed 2 People In Baton Rouge

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU and NFL running back Richard Murphy of Rayville in north Louisiana was involved in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Baton Rouge on the afternoon of June 14 that killed two people, according to WAFB-TV Channel 9.

Murphy, 39, was driving a Ford F-250 truck in erratic fashion at high speeds and ran a red light before hitting a F-150 truck carrying passengers Robert Tarver, 94, and his daughter-in-law Carla Tarver, 69, who were each pronounced dead at the scene, according to Baton Rouge Police. Carla Tarver’s husband Bobby Tarver was driving the F-150 truck and remains hospitalized. The crash happened on Main Street near the Interstate 110 overpass.

Murphy was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is not known. He was not charged for the accident, but the authorities are awaiting the resulst of toxicology tests to determine if Murphy was driving while intoxicated. Murphy has been cited and charged for driving offenses, according to Channel 9, but no driving under the influence (DUI) charges.

In 2025, Murphy was cited for speeding. In 2021, he was charged with driving with a suspended license.

One of the state’s top prospects out of Rayville High in 2006, Murphy played at LSU from 2006-10 as a specialty back and reserve before playing two seasons sparingly for the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2011 and ’12.

His best season with the Tigers was in 2007 as a redshirt freshman when he rushed 35 times for 230 yards in 14 games with two touchdowns and caught eight passes for 74 yards as LSU won the national championship under coach Les Miles. Murphy caught 10 passes for 92 yards in 2008 and rushed 44 times for 186 yards in 13 games.

Going into his fifth-year senior season year at LSU in 2010 he was awarded the prestigious Tigers’ “No. 18” jersey, an honor given each year to a player who best exemplifies character and leadership. Murphy got the award because of the hard work and perseverance he displayed in coming back from a knee injury suffered in 2009 when he missed all but two games. Murphy started for the first time in his career in 2010 as he played 11 games with two starts, gaining 85 yards on 25 carries with 10 catches for 44 yards.