Former LSU guard Cam Thomas named LABC Louisiana Major College Player of the Year

LSU freshman guard Cameron Thomas was named Louisiana’s Major College Player of the Year Tuesday in a twitter announcement by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches.

The LABC made the announcements on Tuesday in lieu of their annual banquet which is not being held in 2020 because of COVID-19.

The coaches honored Thomas, who was chosen as a second-team All-America and SEC Newcomer of the Year by the USA Today Network and was a first-team All-SEC selection for LSU.

The Chesapeake, Virginia native averaged 23.0 points per game and 3.4 rebounds while leading the league in scoring. He started all 29 games and averaged 33.9 minutes per game. He made 68 three-pointers and made 194-of-220 free throws (88.2%). Thomas’ scoring average was fourth in the nation and he was first in the nation in free throws made.

Thomas announced after the season he would enter the 2021 NBA Draft.

Also, the LABC announced that former Tiger Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers was the group’s Louisiana Professional Player of the Year.