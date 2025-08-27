Former LSU Golfer Sam Burns Makes Team USA For Ryder Cup Tournament

Tiger Rag News Services

Former LSU golf star Sam Burns was selected to represent Team USA at the 45th edition of the Ryder Cup tournament.

U.S. captain Keegan Bradley made the decision of adding former LSU standout Sam Burns to the team along with Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Ben Griffin, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay. Bradley announced the move live on the Golf Channel.

Bradley decided against becoming the Ryder Cup’s first playing captain in 62 years.

Burns, 29, missed the automatic, top six, qualification cutoff, but his recent form and putting skills made him hard to ignore to Bradley. He finished tied for fourth at the BMW Championship this month and followed it up with a tie for seventh at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

Burns remains one of the most dangerous putters on the PGA Tour. He ranks No. 1 in strokes gained putting this season, averaging 0.924 strokes per round. He made his Ryder Cup debut in Rome in 2023, where he earned one point from three matches during Team USA’s five-point loss to Europe.

The 2017 NCAA Division 1 Jack Nicklaus Player of the Year at LSU, Burns was also named SEC Player of the Year in 2017. He was a two-time PING All-American during his two-year career with the Tigers and set the season scoring record with a 70.05 stroke average in 2017.

The six automatic qualifiers for Team USA were Scottie Scheffler, J.J. Spaun, Xander Schauffele, Russell Henley, Bryson DeChambeau and Harris English.

The Ryder Cup will be held September 26–28 on the Black Course of Bethpage State Park in Farmingdale, New York. An official TV schedule for the event has not yet been announced, but NBC has the rights to the event.

The first two days of the tournament begin with foursomes (alternate shot), leaving four-ball (best ball) for the afternoon sessions both days. The United States and Europe will then meet head-to-head with 12 singles matches as the competition wraps up on Sunday.