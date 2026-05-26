Former LSU Football Star Will Campbell Plans To Marry Garrett Nussmeier’s Sister

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell has announced his engagement to his girlfriend, Ashlynn Nussmeier, on social media.

Campbell, who was the fourth pick of the NFL Draft out of LSU in 2025 by New England and Nussmeier have been a couple since September of 2024 when Campbell was a junior at LSU. Nussmeier, 21 and an LSU student, is the younger sister of former LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, a seventh round pick of Kansas City in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Campbell, 22, and Nussmeier, 24, were teammates from 2022-24 with the Tigers. The Nussmeier’s dad, Doug Nussmeier, is a former NFL quarterback and is currently the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints.

“She’s amazing,” Campbell told US Weekly in 2024 of Ashlynn. “She has a football background, so she knows what it takes, the sacrifices that have to be made. If she wasn’t as good with that type of stuff, I’m sure it would be a lot more difficult. But she’s a rock star.”

Campell started 13 games as a rookie for the Patriots, including all four playoff games and the Super Bowl loss to Seattle last season.