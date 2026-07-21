Former LSU Football Star Ryan Clark Fired from ESPN While On The Air

By KACE KIESCHNICK, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Former LSU defensive back Ryan Clark was fired by ESPN while doing his job on Monday.

Clark, a star safety for the Tigers who played from 1997-2001 before 13 seasons in the NFL after not being drafted, was on ESPN’s “NFL Live” when the network informed him of his firing during the show for fear the news would leak, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

Clark, 46, did not finish the show.

ESPN reportedly planned to fire Clark on Tuesday along with another set of on-air personality layoffs that could be incoming. Marchand reported Clark’s job had been in jeopardy since February.

Clark, a native of New Orleans who played at Shaw High, addressed the layoffs on X, or Twitter, on Tuesday.

Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now.



My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 21, 2026

“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN,” Clark’s post reads. “So many of you have poured your life into that company, and I know how you’re feeling right now. My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Clark signed with ESPN in 2015 and was reportedly making more than $2 million a year. He won a Sports Emmy in 2023 for the most Outstanding Personality/Studio Analyst. He also hosts “The Pivot Podcast” with retired NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder.

Clark made 36 straight starts as the Tigers’ safety from 1998-2001, playing for both coach Gerry DiNardo and Nick Saban. He was named to the All-SEC second-team in 2000.

From 2006-13, Clark played for the Pittsburgh Steelers and became one of coach Mike Tomlin’s favorites. He was on the Steelers’ Super Bowl XLIII winning team in the 2008-09 season and played in the Pro Bowl in the 2011 season.