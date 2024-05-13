Former LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan gets his high-A call-up after impressive start to season

Former LSU first baseman Tre’ Morgan has received a call-up to high-A ball bring him one step close to making it to Double-A.

Morgan will move up from the Charleston RiverDogs to the Bowling Green Hot Rods after getting out to a hot start. The 88th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft batted .396 over 14 games last season in the rookie league.

This season, he’s batting .320 with Charleston with two doubles, one tiple, two homers and 11 RBI. If he continues to perform, his next promotion will see him head to Double-A to play for the Montgomery Biscuits.

Morgan batted .316 with nine homers, four triples and 15 doubles during his final season at LSU. He batted over .300 in all three of his seasons as a Tiger and helped bring home the 2023 national championship in his final season.