Former LSU DT Bennie Logan – A Famed No. 18 – Hired At Southern

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICES

Former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan is coming back to Baton Rouge as the new defensive line coach for the Southern Jaguars under new coach Marshall Faulk.

A native of Coushatta near Shreveport, Logan played at LSU from 2010-12, recording 107 tackles with 12.5 for loss and five sacks in his career. Before Logan’s junior and final season with LSU, he was given the honor to wear the much-heralded No. 18 that usually goes to a player who has shown great dedication on and off the field.

HOW THE NUMBER 18 BECAME ONE OF THE COOLEST LSU TRADITIONS

Logan was drafted in 2013 by the Philadelphia Eagles as the No. 67 overall pick in the third round. He played four seasons with the Eagles before spending a season at Kansas City and Tennessee. He made 229 tackles with 55 for loss, including seven sacks, and forced three fumbles and recovered two in his NFL career.

He previously coached defensive line at Catholic High in Baton Rouge.

Logan was also a defensive analyst at LSU in the 2020 season under coach Ed Orgeron and trained under legendary former LSU defensive line coach Pete Jenkins at his renowned off-season camps in Thibodaux.

“Major, major hire for the LSU Tigers,” Orgeron said at the time. “One of the all-time greats coming back. I lean on Bennie on technique. He knows it well. He knows all Pete’s stuff. It’s like having a full-time coach with us. He can be a good mentor for these young men. He has so much to give.”