Former LSU defensive line standout Henry Thomas nominated for NFL’s Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

Former LSU standout nose tackle Henry Thomas, who enjoyed a decorated professional career spanning 14 years, was nominated Tuesday for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2024.

Thomas was announced among a group of 173 Modern-Era players that will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November.

The Houston native, a third-round selection by Minnesota in the 1987 NFL Draft, rose to fame during his eight-year stay with the Vikings where he was twice named to the Pro Bowl and earned an All-Pro honor.

He recorded 654 tackles, 56 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and eight fumble recoveries with Minnesota and enjoyed back-to-back seasons with 100-plus tackles, including a career-high 109 stops and 8 ½ sacks in 1990.

Thomas, a second team All-Pro selection in ’93 with the Vikings, spent two years with the Detroit Lions and finished his career with the New England Patriots where he spent four seasons before retiring after the 2000 season.

He wound up his NFL career with 199 starts in 213 games, registering 1,006 tackles, 93 ½ sacks, 19 forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries and four interceptions.

Thomas was a four-year letterman for LSU (1983-86) where finished with 178 tackles with 23 tackles for loss for 76 yards in losses. He added nine sacks for 46 yards in losses, broke up eight passes and had two interceptions.